Overnight storm largely misses Mass., but these New England towns saw over a half a foot of snow

It wasn't a big event for southern New England, but some areas to the north saw as much of a half of foot of snow fall overnight. That's more than many parts of the region received during Tuesday's much-publicized storm.
Though part of New York received a foot or more of snow, the jackpot for New England was northern Vermont. Westford received 6.7 inches of snow, Fairfax 6.3 inches and Eden a half a foot exactly.
Here's a closer look at snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:
Vermont
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Westford: 6.7"
Fairfax: 6.3"
Eden: 6"
Local
Albany: 5.8"
Athens: 4.5"
Maidstone: 4"
Wilmington: 4"
Calais: 4"
Morrisville: 4"
St. Albans: 3.7"
West Arlington: 3.5"
Manchester: 3.4"
Milton: 3.2"
South Burlington: 3.1"
West Brattleboro: 3"
Marlboro: 3"
Brattleboro: 2.6"
North Kirby: 2.5"
Landgrove: 2.5"
West Norwich: 2.4"
East Barre: 2.1"
West Hartford: 2.1"
Rockingham: 2.1"
Colchester: 2"
Brattleboro: 2"
South Shaftsbury: 2"
East Dover: 2"
Massachusetts
Clarksburg: 3.5"
Colrain: 3.1"
Charlemont: 3"
Savoy: 2.9"
Cheshire: 2.8"
Leyden: 2.3"
Newbury: 2"
Haverhill: 2"
Amesbury: 2"
Ashby: 2"
Wendell: 2"
Turners Falls: 2"
Northfield: 2"
Rowe: 2"
Heath: 2"
Maine
Madrid: 3.4"
New Hampshire
Keene: 3.3"
Whitefield: 3"
Spofford: 3"
Westmoreland: 2"