Palmer student, 16, dies when SUV, leaving high school, is hit by truck

The tractor-trailer involved crash occurred Tuesday afternoon, and officials continue to investigate the cause

By Sophia Pargas

Investigators at the scene of a crash that killed a 16-year-old high school student from Palmer, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
A 16-year-old student from a Palmer, Massachusetts, high school died when his SUV was hit by a truck Tuesday afternoon, NBC affiliate WWLP reported.

The crash occurred when the boy, who has not been identified, was leaving Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School in his 1988 Chevy Suburban when the vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer on the driver's side, killing him, Palmer police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed in the accident, police said. State and local investigators were looking into the crash.

Officials noted support services were being offered at Pathfinder Tech to aid the student body.

