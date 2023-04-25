Local

Boston

Parent Accused in Armed Attack on School Bus Driver in Roxbury

The driver was taken to the hospital - the extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

A parent is accused of attacking a school bus driver in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Tuesday, allegedly punching the driver and pulling a knife in front of the children who were on the bus, according to Boston police.

Police and Boston Public Schools said the attack was reported around 2 p.m. near Kenilworth and Dudley streets on a bus for the Trotter School. The suspect, who police say is the mother of a child, is accused of attacking the driver, punching him in the stomach and pulling a knife.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

The mother is not in custody but police say they know who she is and are looking for her now.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"The Trotter School, alongside the entire Boston Public Schools, has no higher priority than providing a safe, affirming learning environment for our students to thrive. Our buses are considered an extension of the classroom," Trotter School Principal Sarita Thomas said in a letter to families.

Families of children on the bus were immediately notified so students could be picked up.

The Trotter School is a K-6 school.

Local

Boston 26 mins ago

Boston Police Seek Missing 59-Year-Old Dorchester Woman

Worcester 1 hour ago

Worcester Police Union Wants Pay Increase to Wear Body Cameras

More details on the attack were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us