dover

Parents, teenage daughter found dead in apparent domestic violence incident in Dover, Mass.

The district attorney said preliminary investigation indicates it was "a deadly incident of domestic violence"

By Marc Fortier

POLICE LIGHTS BLUE

Police say they are investigating after a mother and father and their teenage daughter were found dead inside a home in Dover, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

Dover police responded to a residence on Wilson's Way around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call from a family member who had stopped by to check on the family, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. When they arrived, police said they found an adult male, an adult female and their teenage daughter dead. They secured the scene and contacted state police detectives attached to the district attorney's office to join the investigation.

The district attorney's office said the investigation is still in its very early stages, but it appears it was "a deadly incident of domestic violence." They said there is no ongoing danger to the community.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police are still working to contact family members, and additional details are expected to be released later Friday morning.

Dover and state police remained at the residence throughout the night, processing the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

More Massachusetts news

Newburyport 4 hours ago

Resident, dog escape house fire on Plum Island

Lynn 4 hours ago

‘My heart is collapsed': Father of teen shot to death in Lynn speaks following vigil

Boston Business Journal 16 hours ago

UMass Memorial Medical Center latest hospital to increase mask requirements

This article tagged under:

dover
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us