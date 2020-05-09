With Partial Reopening Underway, RI Gov. Provides COVID-19 Update

It may not be “business as usual,” but some businesses in Rhode Island can reopen today with the lift of the state’s stay-at-home order.

Hospitals may begin to schedule elective and non-critical procedures and some state parks can reopen, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo’s guidelines.

The state’s social distancing guidelines limiting gatherings to five people remains in effect, Raimondo reiterated on Friday. An executive order has taken effect in the state mandating face coverings in public, both inside and outdoors, when people can’t socially distance.

The governor said that Rhode Island’s Department of Health will also be given the authority to close and fine business that fail to meet the state’s guidelines to reopen.

“We're not out to get anybody," Raimondo said Friday. "The goal here is to encourage compliance."

Raimondo is set to provide an update in a Saturday press briefing at 1 p.m.

Rhode Island has hit requirements put in place to judge an initial reopening, including a two-week downward or stable trend in new coronavirus cases or hospitalizations and sufficient, quick testing of people with symptoms of the virus.

The governor has said that if the state sees a future spike in cases, she could reintroduce stricter measures.