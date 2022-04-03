Local

Passengers at Logan Airport Experience Significant Flight Delays and Cancellations

Dozens of flights operated by JetBlue and Southwest Airlines were delayed or cancelled Sunday, leaving many passengers stranded.

"Over the past several days, severe weather in the southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry," a spokesperson for JetBlue said in a written statement. "We have unfortunately had to cancel flights this weekend, and today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position."

JetBlue has also been responding to some passengers on Twitter regarding their delays.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

