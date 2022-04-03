Passengers at Logan Airport Experience Significant Flight Delays and Cancellations

Dozens of flights operated by JetBlue and Southwest Airlines were delayed or cancelled Sunday, leaving many passengers stranded.

"Over the past several days, severe weather in the southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry," a spokesperson for JetBlue said in a written statement. "We have unfortunately had to cancel flights this weekend, and today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position."

JetBlue has also been responding to some passengers on Twitter regarding their delays.

We sincerely apologize for any frustration. For safety reasons our pilots have a limited number of hours they can legally work. We will have you on your way as soon as safely possible. — JetBlue (@JetBlue) April 3, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.