Patient assaults employee at RI Hospital

The assault is under investigation.

The hospital network Lifespan said a patient assaulted an employee at Rhode Island Hospital.

The attack happened in an inpatient unit, said a spokesperson to WJAR.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and our thoughts are with our employee, the employee’s family, and their co-workers at the hospital and throughout Lifespan," said the hospital network in a statement.

They also stated that they could not reveal any more details due to confidentiality laws.

The assault is under investigation.

