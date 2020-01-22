Patriots Rookie Arrested on Drug Charges in Tennessee

A Patriots defender who recently finished his rookie year was arrested on drug charges in highway in his native Tennessee last week, police said.

Cornerback Joejuan Williams was pulled over Friday for speeding on I-40 and was found to have "a controlled substance," prescription drugs he didn't have a prescription for and drug paraphernalia, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

It wasn't immediately clear if Williams had a lawyer who could comment on the charges. The Patriots haven't released a statement about the incident.

Williams, 22, is from Nashville, Tennessee, and went to college there, at Vanderbilt University. The Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft.

He played in nine games this season — though he didn't start any — recording four tackles.