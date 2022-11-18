Local

PAX East Returns to Boston in March, and Tickets are on Sale Now

The expo is known not only for its panels, events and merch but also as a chance for attendees to show off elaborate cosplay

By Thea DiGiammerino

PAX East, the major gaming convention held annually in Boston, returns to the city in March and tickets are available now.

The event runs March 23 through 26 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Tickets, or badges, are required for the event and are non-refundable. There will be ticket limits per household. Children ages 5-6 are free with a paid adult.

The expo, one of the largest in the world, is known as a celebration of gaming, offering events and panels, unique merchandise sales and also a chance for attendees to show off elaborate cosplay.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here. Note that those attending will be required to wear face masks.

