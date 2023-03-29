Local

Pedestrian Hit and Dragged in Cambridge, Police Say

A person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle and dragged Wednesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, say a person was dragged by a vehicle after being hit while in a crosswalk Tuesday.

The crash happened on Cambridge Street near Third Street and Second Street, police said. The victim's injuries are thought to be serious but non-life-threatening.

Firefighters had to extricate the victim after the crash, police said.

Authorities said the vehicle involved is being held as police investigate the crash.

