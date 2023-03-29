Pedestrian Hit and Dragged in Cambridge, Police Say

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, say a person was dragged by a vehicle after being hit while in a crosswalk Tuesday.
The crash happened on Cambridge Street near Third Street and Second Street, police said. The victim's injuries are thought to be serious but non-life-threatening.
Firefighters had to extricate the victim after the crash, police said.
Authorities said the vehicle involved is being held as police investigate the crash.
