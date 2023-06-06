Pedestrian hit by truck on Mass. Pike in Framingham

A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer truck along the Massachusetts Turnpike on Tuesday morning in Framingham, according to state troopers.

Mass. State Police troopers were on scene of the crash on the eastbound side of the highway at around 11:30 a.m. Troopers said it happened around mile marker 111.

Drivers were told to expect delays if they were traveling through the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.