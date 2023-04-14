Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by SUV in Maine

A 20-year-old man who was pushing a bicycle has died after being hit by an SUV on Thursday afternoon in Auburn, Maine.

Auburn police said they responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Minot Avenue and Madison Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

A 20-year-old Auburn man who had been trying to cross Minot Avenue while pushing his bicycle had been struck by a Ford Explorer traveling westbound on Minot Avenue.

The man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he died from his injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Auburn police.