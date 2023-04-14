Local

Maine

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by SUV in Maine

The victim's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A 20-year-old man who was pushing a bicycle has died after being hit by an SUV on Thursday afternoon in Auburn, Maine.

Auburn police said they responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Minot Avenue and Madison Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

A 20-year-old Auburn man who had been trying to cross Minot Avenue while pushing his bicycle had been struck by a Ford Explorer traveling westbound on Minot Avenue.

The man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he died from his injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Auburn police.

More Maine stories

Maine 2 hours ago

Crash Involving 2 Tractor-Trailers Closes Maine Turnpike for Hours

NASA Apr 12

Fireball-Producing Meteorite Makes Maine History (and Could Make Someone Rich)

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us