Crash Involving 2 Tractor-Trailers Closes Maine Turnpike for Hours

A crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down part of the Maine Turnpike for four hours overnight.

State police said they were called to a report of a crash around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the Maine Turnpike southbound in Saco.

Their investigation showed that a Ford Explorer attempted to exit the highway at the last minute, cutting off a flatbed tractor-trailer, striking the truck and sending into the median. A second tractor-trailer unit was unable to avoid the truck in the median and crashed into it.

Both tractor-trailers caught fire and were a total loss, police said.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, 50-year-old Fidele Kaderi of Biddeford, was taken to an area hospital but is expected to survive. The drivers of the two tractor-trailers were not injured.

Firefighters from Saco and Scarborough worked to put out the fire.

State police said the southbound lanes were shut down for about four hours, reopening just before 3 a.m. Friday. The northbound side of the turnpike was shut down for only a short time.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said charges could be forthcoming.