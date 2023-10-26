Pedestrian killed, another injured in Rhode Island

One pedestrian was killed and another suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in North Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island State Police say they responded to a report of pedestrians struck by a car around 9:40 p.m. on Route 146 North.

63-year-old Thomas Lamoreux and another man were walking on the right shoulder of the road when they were struck by a BMW sedan driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Stone, according to authorities.

Police say Lamoreux was declared dead at the scene while the other victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Stone fled the scene of the crash when he struck a RIPTA van and was later located at a nearby Wal-Mart parking lot, according to police.

Authorities say he failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

He now faces the following charges: