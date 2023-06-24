Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Newburyport

A pedestrian died Saturday night after being hit by an SUV in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Newburyport police responded to Low Street in the area of Port Plaza around 9 p.m. for a report of a serious crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital where they were later pronounced dead, police said. Their name has not been released.

Police say the SUV driver remained at the scene. Video shows a GMC Denali parked inside yellow police tape blocking off the street.

Low Street was closed between Williamson and Port Plaza, with drivers being asked to avoid the area.

An investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing by the Newburyport Police Department.