Pedestrian Struck By Car, Killed in Vt.

A 39-year-old man was killed late Sunday night while walking on Vermont Route 15 in Morrisville.

Morristown police responded to the single car crash involving a pedestrian near the Hyde Park/Morristown line shortly after 11:55 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian, identified as 39-year-old Thomas Zapantis, of Hyde Park, suffered fatal injuries in the collision. The driver, 78-year-old Rita Chainay, was not injured in the crash.

Investigators say it appears Zapantis was walking eastbound on Route 15 when he was struck by Chainay's vehicle, which was also traveling eastbound on the highway.

It's not clear what caused the crash. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morristown Police Department at 802-888-4211.