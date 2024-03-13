Newburyport

Pedestrian struck by SUV in Newburyport

The man who was hit is expected to survive, police said

By Marc Fortier

A pedestrian is expected to survive after being struck by an SUV in Newburyport, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Newburyport police and fire said they responded to a report of a crash around 11:14 a.m. at the intersection of High and Marlboro streets.

When they arrived, police and fire officials they found an adult male pedestrian suffering from injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

The driver of the 2009 Lexus SUV involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 3 hours ago

Suspicious person at BC High School building sets off police response

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Group of adults force way into Springfield high school, one shot fired; Conn. man arrested, others sought

This article tagged under:

Newburyport
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us