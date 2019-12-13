Local
pedestrian crash

Pelham Police Investigating Gas Station Pedestrian Crash

The man suffered minor injuries in the incident and declined medical assistance

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A 60-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a pedestrian crash outside a Pelham, New Hampshire gas station on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Pelham Police Department

Surveillance footage shows the moment a 60-year-old man was injured when he was hit by a car in New Hampshire while exiting a gas station on Thursday.

Pelham police released the shocking video on Facebook and said the pedestrian crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. The victim was exiting a BP Gas Station on Bridge Street when a truck struck him, knocking him to the ground.

The man suffered minor injuries in the incident and declined medical assistance.

Local

robbery 1 hour ago

Masked Thief Robs Bank in Leicester

Pete Frates 2 hours ago

Hero’s Goodbye: Funeral Services to Be Held for Pete Frates

Authorities said the driver stopped and checked on the victim, but failed to provide him the required information or notify police. The vehicle involved is described as a “newer model black GMC Sierra 2500 Denali with Massachusetts plates.”

Anyone with information on the pedestrian crash is encouraged to contact Cp. Ryan Donovan at 603-635-2411.

This article tagged under:

pedestrian crashNew Hampshiregas stationinvestigationPelham
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us