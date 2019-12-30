Girl, 13, Dies After Alleged Drunken Driving Crash in Mass.

A 13-year-old girl has died after an early morning crash in Pembroke, Massachusetts, on Sunday, prosecutors said at the arraignment one of the drivers in the crash on manslaughter and drunken driving charges.

Several people were hospitalized in the two-vehicle crash on Route 139 and one of the drivers, 31-year-old Gregory Goodsell of Marshfield, was arrested, police said Sunday.

Goodsell was arraigned Monday on charges including manslaughter while operating under the influence, prosecutors said at Plymouth District Court Monday.

He allegedly slammed his truck into a Subaru carrying a 50-year-old woman, the driver, and two 13-year-old girls. One of the girls died, while the other and the woman remain in critical condition at a hospital, prosecutors said Monday.

Goodsell allegedly acknowledged to police at the scene of the crash that he was severely impaired, saying, according to prosecutors, "I know I shouldn't have been driving, I can't believe I did this. I drank way too much, I'm so sorry."

Reeking of alcohol at the scene of the crash, Goodsell also admitted to having taken cocaine, prosecutors said in court. They added that witnesses said he was speeding before the crash, with one saying he passed them at about 90 mph, "the speed of lightning," in a no passing zone.

He was found with a half-empty bottle of whiskey in his truck after the crash, which was reported to police around 6:50 a.m. at Church Street and Oak Street

A judge ordered Goodsell be held without bail ahead of a dangerousness hearing Friday.