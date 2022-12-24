Local

Boston

Boston Shooting Critically Injures Person

The victim has life-threatening injuries, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person was critically injured late Friday night when they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

There was very little information following the shooting, but Boston police confirmed officers responded to Harvard Street and found a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were on scene investigating what happened, and that investigation remains ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Boston
