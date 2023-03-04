Man Shot to Death Inside Roxbury Home; Police Looking for Suspect

A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon inside a home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, and no arrests have been made.

Boston police confirm officers responded to Weaver Way shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene; his name has not been released.

Deputy Supt. James Miller said the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and detectives don't yet know if the victim lived at the complex where the shooting occurred, or how many people may have been involved.

Miller added that they are searching for a suspect at this time, but he did not release any other information.

"It's obviously a tragedy any time this happens," Miller said of Saturday's fatal shooting. "One's too many for any neighborhood."

Several officers were seen standing outside the home as the scene was processed for evidence later Saturday, and a crime scene response vehicle was nearby.

Yellow police tape was put up around the front of the building, with detectives coming and going from the inside crime scene.

An investigation is active and ongoing, and Miller said they are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department's homicide unit at 617-343-4470.