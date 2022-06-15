Local

Conley Terminal

Worker Fatally Hit by Truck in Boston Shipping Terminal

Officials didn't immediately release details about what happened in the crash or the name of the person who was killed

By Asher Klein

Safety officials at the Conley Container Terminal in Boston on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, after a person hit by a truck died.
NBC Boston

A worker was hit by a truck and killed at Boston's container ship terminal Wednesday, officials said.

The person was struck by the truck at Conley Container Terminal in the Boston Seaport about 11:40 a.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. They worked at the facility.

The Terminal was closing for the rest of Wednesday, according to Massport.

Officials didn't immediately release details about what happened in the crash or the name of the person who was killed.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

