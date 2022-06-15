Worker Fatally Hit by Truck in Boston Shipping Terminal

A worker was hit by a truck and killed at Boston's container ship terminal Wednesday, officials said.

The person was struck by the truck at Conley Container Terminal in the Boston Seaport about 11:40 a.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. They worked at the facility.

The Terminal was closing for the rest of Wednesday, according to Massport.

Officials didn't immediately release details about what happened in the crash or the name of the person who was killed.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.