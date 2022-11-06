Local

Brockton police

Person Fatally Shot in Brockton

There is no information on the victim at this point

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police lights
NBC News

A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police.

Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 508-941-0234.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office will release further information as warranted, police added.

