Person fighting for life after being hit by vehicle in Boston

A person seriously injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Boston on Tuesday morning, police said.

The pedestrian had life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police, who were called to the scene about 10:08 a.m.

Police didn't immediately share more information about what happened.

A garbage truck was behind police tape at the scene on Hano Street at Cambridge Street.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.