fire

Person found dead in Vermont house fire

Firefighters found the house completely engulfed in flames, state police said

By Julia Yohe

NECN

A resident of Strafford, Vermont, was killed in a house fire Thursday morning, according to Vermont State Police.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. at a house on Rogers Road, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported.

Firefighters found the house completely engulfed in flames, state police said. They were alerted that one person was still inside the house but their body was not recovered until the fire had been extinguished.

The victim's body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause of death, and Vermont State Police were investigating the incident. The victim's identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

fireVermont
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us