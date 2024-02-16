Person found dead in Vermont house fire

A resident of Strafford, Vermont, was killed in a house fire Thursday morning, according to Vermont State Police.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. at a house on Rogers Road, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported.

Firefighters found the house completely engulfed in flames, state police said. They were alerted that one person was still inside the house but their body was not recovered until the fire had been extinguished.

The victim's body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause of death, and Vermont State Police were investigating the incident. The victim's identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.