4 rescued when boat capsizes off coast of Cape Cod

Four people were rescued when a boat capsized off the coast of Cape Cod on Saturday.

The Hyannis Fire Department said they responded to a call for a boat taking on water near Point Gammon around 10:30 p.m. The Sea Tow service had already responded and was trying to bring it in when the boat capsized, sending four people into the water.

Sea Tow rescued all four people and met with fire officials on the way to Hyannis Harbor. All four people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital - one in critical condition, and the rest in serious condition.

Barnstable Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, Barnstable Harbor, Barnstable Fire and Yarmouth Fire were also involved in the call.

Fire officials remind boaters that it is important to have life jackets on them at all times while on the water.

More details were not immediately available.

