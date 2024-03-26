Hanover

Person freed from car after Hanover crash takes out power

The crash happened near the Hanover Police Department on Rockland Street, authorities said

By Mike Pescaro

A crash in Hanover, Massachusetts, left a person trapped in a car and people nearby without power.

Fire officials say the crash happened near the Hanover Police Department on Rockland Street, sharing photos of a badly-damaged sedan against a utility pole.

A person in the car was hospitalized after being freed from the wreckage, authorities said.

The Hanover Fire Department said the crash caused a power outage in the area. Shortly before 11 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency's outage map showed 53 customers without power.

Rockland Street was closed after the crash, officials said.

