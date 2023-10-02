Boston Police Department

Person hurt during South End armed robbery Sunday night; no arrests

The robber got away with a sum of money, police said

By Matt Fortin

An armed robbery investigation was launched by Boston police late Sunday, Oct. 2, 2023.
Someone was hurt during an armed robbery late Sunday night in the South End neighborhood of Boston, according to police.

Officers with the Boston Police Department responded to Berkeley Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for the armed robbery, the agency confirmed Monday morning.

The robbery got away with money, but investigators weren't sure exactly how much, authorities said.

A victim got medical care at the scene, and is expected to recover.

Authorities have not made any arrests in the case yet, and an investigation is ongoing.

Additional details were not immediately available.

