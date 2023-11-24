Rhode Island

Person injured in Pawtucket shooting

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports that the Pawtucket Police Department said one person was shot before 8 a.m. Friday on Moshassuck Industrial Highway.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A person was shot Friday morning, drawing a large police response in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The victim drove themselves to Rhode Island Hospital, police told WJAR. There was no immediate update on their condition.

The scene was clear by 9:30 a.m.

Other details have not been released. An investigation is ongoing.

