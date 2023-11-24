Person injured in Pawtucket shooting

A person was shot Friday morning, drawing a large police response in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports that the Pawtucket Police Department said one person was shot before 8 a.m. Friday on Moshassuck Industrial Highway.

The victim drove themselves to Rhode Island Hospital, police told WJAR. There was no immediate update on their condition.

The scene was clear by 9:30 a.m.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Other details have not been released. An investigation is ongoing.