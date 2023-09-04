Cape Cod

Person killed by train on Cape Cod

Bourne police are investigating the fatal incident in the area of Aptucxet Trading Post and Perry Ave.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police lights
NBC

A person is dead after being struck by a train on Cape Cod as Labor Day comes to an end.

Bourne police confirmed around 8 p.m. Monday that they are investigating the fatal incident involving a train hitting a person in the area of Aptucxet Trading Post and Perry Ave.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No other information has been released at this time, including any details about the victim or what happened.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsBourne
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us