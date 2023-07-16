Person shot in Clinton, roadway closed for hours

A person was injured Saturday in a shooting in Clinton, Massachusetts, that closed the roadway for several hours.

Clinton police said they responded to Lawrence and Parker Street around 5:15 p.m. after dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to UMass Worcester, police said. There was no immediate update on their condition.

No arrests have been made.

The roadway and area was closed for several hours following the shooting, not reopening until around 8:15 p.m., police said.

Police said their initial investigation indicates this was an isolated incident and they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-365-4111.