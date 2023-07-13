Person shot, gravely wounded in Mattapan, Boston police say: LIVE UPDATE

A news conference is expected shortly on the shooting. It will be livestreamed above.

A person was shot and seriously wounded Thursday in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said.

The shooting on Fessenden Street near Norfolk Street was reported about 2:05 p.m., according to a Boston police representative.

The person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

More information wasn't immediately available, including the person's identity or whether anyone was in custody in connection with the shooting.

The street was taped off as dozens of police officers investigated.

NBC10 Boston Boston police at the scene of a shooting in Mattapan on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.