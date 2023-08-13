Pickup crashes into Taunton opioid clinic 1 day before it was set to open

A pickup truck early Sunday morning crashed into several parked cars and an opioid treatment center in Taunton, Massachusetts, that was set to open for the very first time Monday, according to police and the clinic's owners.

No one was hurt, Taunton police say, but the business on Broadway off Dean Avenue won't be able to open its office for a while longer. The 22-year-old driver was found at his home but wasn't facing charges as of Sunday.

The Toyota Tundra headed north on Broadway slammed into three unoccupied cars, then crashed into the building, about 2:06 a.m., according to police. Images from the scene showed it was embedded in the façade.

While the driver, a 22-year-old man whose name wasn't given, wasn't hurt, he was taken to a hospital by ambulance. "Taunton Police are taking steps to connect the driver with appropriate services," police said in a statement, without elaborating.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Officials say the building is not structurally safe, according to Beth Fitzgerald and Agnelo Martins, a couple who own the office-based opioid treatment clinic that was about to open its doors.

"It's a tough one to swallow," Martins said. "We've been doing this for months now, working on this."

He said they've been working on setting up the office for months while still working full-time jobs.

"We work all day and came here in the evening and kept chugging at it every day. Now it's ready to go and we show up at 3 a.m. with a pickup truck in our front reception," Martins said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Fitzgerald said their landlord owns a diner next door to the crash site and called to let them know what happened.

"We're glad no one got hurt," she added.

Other neighbors said they heard loud banging and saw the shocking scene, including a car cleaved in half.

The pair still plan to offer telehealth services until they can figure out next steps.

Police continued to investigate the crash Sunday.