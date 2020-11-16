Pickup Truck Wanted by Police Crashes on Mass. Route 1

A pickup truck that was wanted by police in Peabody, Massachusetts, crashed on Route 1 in Lynnfield on Monday, according to state police. At least one person was injured in the incident.

The crash closed all southbound lanes of the highway and left just one northbound lane open, Massachusetts State Police said.

The pickup truck was being pursued by Peabody police, according to state police, who were assisting. It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle was wanted by police or what prompted the crash.

Footage from the scene showed the truck came to a stop under a pole on the highway's median. It was still smoking; police said the vehicle had burst into flames.

A medical helicopter took someone hurt in the crash to a local hospital, police said.