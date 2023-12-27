Picture Boston: Our most memorable photos of 2023

NBC10 Boston staff photographer Mark Garfinkel captures the sights and scenes of Boston and the surrounding areas like no one else can.

From breaking news to events and a beautiful scenic shot, here are some of his most memorable photos from 2023.

JAN 9: Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, seen leaving the police department this morning en route to Quincy court to face charges of misleading a police investigation. He would later be charged with her murder.
JAN 13: The Boston community reacts to the unveiling of The Embrace, a new memorial honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.
JAN 17: A Somerville firefighter ducks under a powerline as the crescent moon rises behind him at an early morning fire on Wigglesworth St.
FEB 2: A textured pattern appears in the clouds over East Boston
FEB 4: Photos show rare sea smoke as arctic air swept into the region
FEB 4: Photos show rare sea smoke as arctic air swept into the region
FEB 4: Photos show rare sea smoke as arctic air swept into the region
FEB 16: A turkey perched in a tree along Winthrop’s Revere street, is framed by this morning’s crescent moon.
FEB 22: A truck struck the bridge at Washington St. and McGrath highway in Somerville.
FEB 23: A Boston firefighter works at the scene of today's partial roof collapse on Fleet St. in #Boston's North End.
FEB 27: Firefighters work a one-car rollover crash on Revere Beach Boulevard.
MARCH 1: In Stoneham, on the Woburn line-Montvale Ave. 7 utility poles down.
MARCH 2: A car fire on the Cambridge/Boston line, in front of the Museum of Science parking garage
MARCH 2: Pedestrians navigate a cold and rainy #Boston morning along Nashua St.
MARCH 6: The (almost) full moon is seen as it sets over Suffolk Downs, at bottom of photo, and the Chelsea Soldier’s Home.
MARCH 13: The USS Constitution sits in her Charlestown berth at sunrise.
MARCH 14: A worker clears a storm drain during high tide along Winthrop Parkway, on the Revere/Winthrop line.
MARCH 14: A coyote is seen roaming the parking lot of Suffolk Downs, on the East Boston/Revere line.
MARCH 23: Matt Damon spotted filming in Boston's Back Bay
APRIL 8: Observing the cloud pattern over Boston and the Charles River
APRIL 13: This is Teddy, a Winthrop neighborhood dog.
MAY 1: In Brookline the “wild” in wildlife was definitely on display on Powell St., as this turkey gave a show for residents and passersby.
MAY 1: Baby swan cygnets, hatched a week earlier, enjoy an afternoon’s Chestnut Hill sunshine.
MAY 11: A child waves to ⁦horses and troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Mounted Unit as they patrol Revere Beach.
MAY 14: A halo, or ring around the sun, shines above the sculpture Pumanangwet - he who shoots the stars - in Harvard, Mass., at the Fruitlands Museum
MAY 17: A skateboarder at the skateboard park under the ramp complex from Boston's Zakim Bunker Hill bridge to the Tobin bridge.
MAY 31: Over 200 miles above Swampscott, Massachusetts, the International Space Station is seen flying across the face of the moon, as seen in sequence from Atlantic Ave.
JUNE 2: Lightning appears to strike inside the grounds of Boston’s Logan airport after a line of storms moved through
JUNE 10: The streets of Boston were filled with color for the Boston Pride for the People parade
JUNE 10: Boston Pride for the People parade
JUNE 10: Revelers and a well-dressed pup on the streets of Boston for the Boston Pride for the People parade
JUNE 27: The streaks of light from an airliner departing Boston's Logan Airport as lightning struck somewhere over the Weymouth/Hingham area, as seen from Winthrop
JULY 6: Revere firefighters rescue a worker who fell into a trench on the grounds of the Revere DPW City Yard, on Charger St
JULY 15: Photographer Mark Garfinkel's son Leo keeps cool in the Boston area heat
JULY 21: Heavy flooding in Lynn and Saugus caused flooded roadways
JULY 21: First responders help people escape floodwaters on the streets of Lynn.
JULY 21: Lynn firefighter Peter Olsen carries Chanel Caruso, age 4, as her mom Nicole walks from their stranded car on Alley St.
AUG 4: A plane flies over Boston
AUG 7: A colorful sunrise greets a rower on Boston’s Charles River
AUG 7: A truck rollover on Terminal Street in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood
AUG 8: Flash flooding leaves vehicles trapped across Massachusetts
AUG 15: An impressive mackerel sky over Boston. Starting with the colorful sunrise, the pattern of the clouds became more textured and vibrant as the day went on.
AUG 24: Beating the summer heat
SEPT 1: The moon is seen over Boston’s Back Bay
SEPT 8: A truck is wedged under the Western Avenue bridge at Soldiers Field Road.
SEPT 15: Kitesurfers enjoy the wind and waves along Winthrop Beach as a close pass from Hurricane Lee approached
OCT 2: A big prize won at the Topsfield Fair
OCT 5: Intense fog in Boston
OCT 5: Intense fog in Boston
OCT 5: An optical phenomenon spotted during fog in Boston
OCT 12: Three Cambridge firefighters rescued a man during a fire at an apartment on Garden Street
OCT 30: A fallen leaf on a car window frames a runner along Memorial Drive in Cambridge during a rainy morning
OCT 31: The sunrise and & foliage illuminate the MBTA⁩’s oldest trolley line as it traverses Cedar Grove Cemetery.
NOV 5: A plane as spotted through a basketball hoop
NOV 15: Everett firefighters during a call
NOV 21: Milan Lucic of the Boston Bruins heading to a Boston court to face an assault and battery charge
DEC 5: Medford firefighters and surrounding communities battle a fire at a residence on Greenleaf Avenue.
DEC 5: Medford firefighters and surrounding communities battle a fire at a residence on Greenleaf Avenue.
DEC 5: Flames reflected in the windshield of a Medford fire engine as firefighters battle a fire at a residence on Greenleaf Avenue.
DEC 5: Air Force One is seen approaching Boston's Logan Airport, as photographed from Deer Island
DEC 18: Damage photographed from South Boston to West Roxbury after a powerful storm that knocked down trees and wires and caused flooding across New England
DEC 18: Damage photographed from South Boston to West Roxbury after a powerful storm that knocked down trees and wires and caused flooding across New England
DEC 18: Damage photographed from South Boston to West Roxbury after a powerful storm that knocked down trees and wires and caused flooding across New England
DEC 19: A bald eagle dazzled a few lucky onlookers on Memorial Drive in Cambridge. The encounter was brief as the eagle headed for the Charles River and flew far into the distance.

