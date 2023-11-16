Maine

Plane crashes in southern Maine, no injuries reported

The crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. in Limington

By Marc Fortier

No one was injured in a plane crash in Limington, Maine, on Thursday afternoon.

State police told News Center Maine that the plane crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. The one person inside the plane was not injured.

The plane reportedly crashed into the trees off North Road before crashing nose down into the ground, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was reportedly called to the scene.

No further details were immediately released.

Limington, a town of about 4,000 residents, is located in York County in southern Maine, about 30 miles west of Portland.

