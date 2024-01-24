Plymouth firefighter charged with secretly recording ex and colleague nude

A firefighter in Plymouth, Massachusetts, is facing criminal charges after police say he set up hidden cameras in the home of his ex-girlfriend.

Police say 31-year-old Richard Pimental of Plymouth recorded and shared footage of his ex and a fellow Plymouth firefighter engaged in a sex act.

According to investigators, the woman lived with Pimental in his house until they broke up last February. She continued living there while he moved in with his father; he would return often

She first found a hidden camera in October, police said.

The Plymouth Police Department began investigating in November at the request of Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley. The two victims reported that Pimental had secretly recorded them having sex, and word traveled through the department that some colleagues had seen the footage.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

After seizing Pimental's cellphone, police found nude video of both victims that appeared to be recorded with a nanny cam on Sept. 20.

Investigators also say they found footage appearing to show Pimental having sex with another woman, believed to have been recorded after his ex-girlfriend found the camera and he took it back. Police say it is not known if that woman was aware or consented to being recorded.

Pimental was arraigned Jan. 16 in Plymouth District Court on two counts each of disseminating photos of an unsuspecting nude person and unlawful wiretapping, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. He was not arrested, but summonsed to court.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and a judge ordered him to stay away from the victims except in job-related communication.