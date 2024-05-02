Poice investigating ‘hoax' explosive device placed on bridge in Templeton

Police in Templeton, Massachusetts, and state police assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying who placed an apparent hoax explosive device on a bridge this week.

Authorities said the item's resemblance to a "destructive device" and its placement on a bridge over a railroad track were intentional. Investigators believe the device was placed sometime prior to Tuesday night.

A state Department of Transportation Highway Division employee reported a possible explosive device on the Route 202 bridge near the Elm Street intersection around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. Templeton police responded and found an item that resembled an explosive device with wires protruding from it.

Local police notified the state police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and troopers assigned to the Bomb Squad and Fire Investigation Unit responded to assess the device. After a visual inspection, a state police bomb technician was able to determine that the contents were not hazardous. The item has been secured for further testing.

Anyone with information on the item or the person who created it and placed it is asked to call Templeton police at 978-939-5638 or text TPDTIP to 847411. Tips can also be called in to the state police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit at 978-567-3310.