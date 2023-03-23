Police Arrest 17 Undocumented Immigrants in South-Central Maine

Police in Lisbon, Maine, said they arrested 17 undocumented immigrants on Tuesday following an investigation involving the U.S. Border Patrol.

Lisbon police said they made the arrests around 8 p.m. Tuesday at an address on Maine Street in Lisbon Falls. The arrested individuals are from Guatemala and Nicaragua, police said.

Criminal charges are pending by the U.S. Border Patrol, and no additional details were released.

Androscoggin County and the Oxford County sheriffs assisted in transporting the 17 people to detention centers in Rangeley.

Federal authorities added 25 border patrol agents at the northeastern U.S. border with Quebec earlier this month in response to a recent spike in illegal crossings.

Statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show that agents in the sector apprehended 1,513 illegal border crossers between Oct. 1, 2022 through Jan. 31, 2023, up from 160 in the same period the year before. But the total number apprehended along the entire northern border this fiscal year, 2,227, is a small fraction of those apprehended along the U.S.-Mexican border during that same period, 762,383.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.