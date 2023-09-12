Maine

Police arrest suspect in Maine murder in Mississippi

Andrew Redmond, 34, of Augusta, was arrested after attempting to evade officers with the Biloxi Police Department

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A suspect wanted for murder in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man in Maine over the summer was arrested Monday by police in Mississippi.

Around 6:30 p.m., 34-year-old Andrew Redmond, of Augusta, was arrested after attempting to evade police in Biloxi, Mississippi, according to Maine State Police. He and his wife were reportedly driving on Interstate 10 when officers with the Biloxi Police Department attempted to stop their vehicle. Redmond did not stop, but after a police chase, he eventually pulled over and was taken into custody.

He was arrested and brought to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Gulfport until he can be extradited to Maine to answer to the murder charge.

His wife, 33-year-old Danielle Redmond, was also arrested and charged with failing to comply.

Andrew Redmond is accused of killing Tyler Robinson, of Augusta.

Police said Robinson was found unresponsive on the side of Old Belgrade Road in Augusta on the evening of July 28, and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The cause of his death has not been released.

Andrew Redmond and Robinson were familiar with each other, police said, but they have not released any information about a possible motive.

