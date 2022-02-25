Local

Maine

Police Called to Home in Pittsfield, Maine for ‘Critical Incident'

Police are on the scene as the situation unfolds

By Kevin Boulandier

Maine State Police

Police in Pittsfield, Maine responded to a 911 call Friday morning for what they're calling a "critical incident."

Maine State Police confirmed that several officers arrived at a residence on Detroit Road a little after 8 a.m. Pittsfield police and Maine State Police are investigating.

Police have shut down Route 100 as the situation unfolds. Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said that there was no danger to the public.

No additional information was available.

This article tagged under:

MainePOLICEMaine State PolicelocalPittsfield
