Police Departments Say a New TikTok Challenge Could Have Criminal Consequences

Police are urging parents to discuss the dangers of this challenge with their children

By Kevin Boulandier

Royse City Police Department

A new TikTok challenge is making the rounds and multiple local police departments have put out statements warning of the danger behind the act.

The challenge, called the "Orbeez Challenge," encourages young people to shoot at people, cars, and homes with gel-based beads or similar from toy guns.

Police in Malden and Framingham are calling the challenge "dangerous" and say that the "guns can look like a real firearm and have the potential to cause serious injuries."

In a statement on Tuesday, Malden Police went further saying that these water beads "can lead to criminal charges, as serious as a felony" if fired at people or property.

The latest warnings come amid a surge in incidents related to this challenge. Earlier last month, three people in Concord were struck by a pellet gun. Police said the incidents could be a part of a recent TikTok trend.

Police are urging parents to discuss the dangers of this challenge with their children. No additional information was available.

