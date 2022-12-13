Police in Merrimac Seek Person Responsible for Package Thefts

As a delivery driver made the rounds in Monday night in Merrimac, Massachusetts, several residents were quick to pick up their packages after hearing about a thief who targeted their neighborhood over the weekend.

"I don't know if they're going around following all the Amazon and FedEx trucks," said Samantha McMahon, one of the residents who had a package stolen. "Now you can't order anything from Amazon without being worried someone's going to come on your porch and steal all your packages."

The Merrimac Police Department says it's investigating after a person believed to be in a white Honda made off with packages in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday.

"I feel badly for everybody," said neighborhood resident Gayle Sinibaldi. "Them, that are so desperate that they're doing this — I'm assuming desperate — and for the people that are losing these packages, that's terrible."

Homes on Bartlett Street, Mill Street and School Street were all hit.

"I think it's pretty lousy," said resident Danielle Teel, who feels lucky that her deliveries weren't stolen. "I had a whole bunch of packages delivered. They said the white car was driving around the neighborhood at 2:30 in the afternoon, and my packages were here, I just happened to be coming back into the house at 2:30 in the afternoon."

Police are asking neighbors to check their surveillance cameras to help gather more clues to help identify the driver in the white car.