Police Increase Patrols at NH Park After Reports of Man Exposing Himself to Teen Girls

Police say they are increasing patrols at a park in Nashua, New Hampshire, after receiving multiple reports of a male subject who has been exposing himself to female teenagers.

Nashua police said they are seeking the public's help in identifying the person, who has been approaching teen girls in the Mine Falls Park area. On Wednesday and Thursday, they said they received reports of a male suspect exposing himself and speaking to teenage girls in the park. All of the incidents occurred during the afternoon hours.

Additional patrols have been added to Mine Falls Park, police said. The 325-acre park is located in the heart of Nashua.

The suspect is described as a male of average height, with a thin build and possible facial hair. He may be wearing a red or orange jacket or sweatshirt.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500 or the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665. Tips can be provided anonymously.