Police investigating 2 ‘suspicious deaths' in Nashua, NH

Few details were available early Saturday

By Marc Fortier

Authorities are investigating what they are referring to as two “suspicious deaths” that occurred overnight in Nashua, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced in a press release at 12:08 a.m. Saturday that members of his office and the Nashua Police Department are responding to the scene of two suspicious deaths at a scene on Maple Street.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation,” the statement said. “More information will be released as it becomes available.”

No further details were released.

