Local

Vermont

Police Investigating Early-Morning Shooting in Vermont

Preliminary investigation suggests that there was an exchange of gunfire among multiple people

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in downtown Burlington, Vermont.

Burlington police said the shooting occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Monday. They were alerted to the shooting by a call from a woman who said her friend had been shot in City Hall Park.

Responding officers found the caller and the wounded person, who was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The victim's name was not released and their condition is not known.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that there was an exchange of gunfire among multiple people.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.

More Vermont stories

Vermont May 18

‘That Cat's Gonna Turn Me Into Hamburger:' Vt. Man Recounts Run-in With Rabid Bobcat

gravel biking May 18

Talented Cyclist From Vermont Mourned After Deadly Shooting in Texas

This article tagged under:

VermontshootingburlingtonCity Hall Park
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us