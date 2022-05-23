Police Investigating Early-Morning Shooting in Vermont

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in downtown Burlington, Vermont.

Burlington police said the shooting occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Monday. They were alerted to the shooting by a call from a woman who said her friend had been shot in City Hall Park.

Responding officers found the caller and the wounded person, who was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The victim's name was not released and their condition is not known.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that there was an exchange of gunfire among multiple people.

No further information was immediately available.