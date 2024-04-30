Providence

Man, 39, killed in motorcycle crash in RI, police say

Alexander Pena wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene

By Anthony Vega

WJAR-TV

A motorcyclist from Providence, Rhode Island, was killed in a crash Monday night in Cranston, according to authorities.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on Wellington Avenue, Cranston police said, where Alexander Pena was found between a guardrail and a chain link fence along Interstate 95 north.

Pena, 39, was riding south on Wellington Avenue from the Providence line with a friend who was also operating a motorcycle, police said.

He then accelerated at a high rate of speed and lost control at a bend in the road, according to police. Pena then hit the curb and was thrown from the motorcycle, where he came to a stop between the guardrail and chain link fence, police said.

The 39-year-old wasn't wearing a helmet, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

