Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Vermont

The victim's name has not yet been released

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Monday night in South Burlington, Vermont.

South Burlington police responded to reports of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Shelburne Road and Fayette Drive around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to WPTZ. The pedestrian was reportedly crossing Shelburne Road at the time of the crash.

The injured pedestrian was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where they later died. Their name was not immediately released by police.

The driver was also taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 802-846-4192.

