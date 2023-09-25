Vermont

Two kayakers rescued from Vermont lake

The rescue was made by a private vessel, and the kayakers were not injured

By Marc Fortier

WPTZ

Two kayakers were rescued from a lake in Vermont on Sunday afternoon.

According to Vermont State Police, emergency crews received multiple 911 calls around 4:15 p.m. Sunday from concerned citizens reporting someone in distress and calling for help on Lake Willoughby in the town of Westmore in northern Vermont. A large state police and EMS presence responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, state police said they determined that two kayakers had capsized in the middle of the lake and were in distress. A rescue was made by a private vessel, and the kayakers were removed from the lake by members of the public and first responders.

The kayakers, identified by police as 23-year-old Dania Dubon and 19-year-old Kevin Dubon, were evaluated by first responders as a precaution but did not require hospitalization.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were released.

More Vermont stories

Vermont Sep 21

Construction worker dies after incident at South Burlington, Vt. job site

noah kahan Sep 20

Vermont native Noah Kahan playing Fenway Park in 2024

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us