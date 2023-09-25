Two kayakers rescued from Vermont lake

Two kayakers were rescued from a lake in Vermont on Sunday afternoon.

According to Vermont State Police, emergency crews received multiple 911 calls around 4:15 p.m. Sunday from concerned citizens reporting someone in distress and calling for help on Lake Willoughby in the town of Westmore in northern Vermont. A large state police and EMS presence responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, state police said they determined that two kayakers had capsized in the middle of the lake and were in distress. A rescue was made by a private vessel, and the kayakers were removed from the lake by members of the public and first responders.

The kayakers, identified by police as 23-year-old Dania Dubon and 19-year-old Kevin Dubon, were evaluated by first responders as a precaution but did not require hospitalization.

No further details were released.