Police investigating incident near Storrow Drive

Police responded to Storrow Drive in Boston late Thursday night to investigate a reported assault.

Massachusetts State Police had extremely limited information but confirmed troopers responded to Storrow Drive eastbound near Ebersol Field around 10:26 p.m. for an assault.

Video from the scene showed several troopers and detectives on scene, walking around with flashlights appearing to look for evidence on the ground. Yellow police tape was put up around the area.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, a suspect or further details on what happened.

This story will be updated when we learn more